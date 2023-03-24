The Rise of the Eurasian Economic Union: The World's Next Superpower for the 21st Century

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rise of the Eurasian Economic Union: The World's Next Superpower
Russia currently spearheads the EEU. In collusion with the BRICS Alliance;
China, India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey and eventually the entire European Union
will join forces to create a new eurasian geopolitical superpower across the entire eurasian
continent. In religious terminology it is the Rising BEAST of Revelations.
http://bit.ly/eeu777