https://gettr.com/post/p28d9i63d09
2/14/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has turned Valentine’s Day in Communist China into “Soliciting Prostitution Day”, “Adultery Day”，and “Incest Day”, a disgusting and filthy time of the year. However, on Valentine’s Day, our NFSC fighters must uphold our greatest passion to take down the CCP and have a true love within your heart
#Valentinesday #NFSC #takedownCCP
2/14/2023 文贵盖特：中共的“情人节”就是“嫖娼节”，“破鞋节”，“乱伦节”，充满了肮脏龌龊。而新中国联邦人在情人节最大的情就是消灭中国共产党，拥有自己内心完美的真正的爱。
#情人节 #新中国联邦人 #消灭中国共产党