Anbaric - The Blind Leading The Blind - New Rock 2024

Dancing to their tune

A puppet to the lies

Arrogance and ignorance

Is your main disguise





I believe you’re out of your mind

Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?

I believe you’re out of your mind

Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?





Spewing out idiocy

Like it's a badge to wear

Never question a single thing

You don’t really care





I believe you’re out of your mind

Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?

I believe you’re out of your mind

Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?





The blind leading the blind…

The blind leading the blind…





I believe you’re out of your mind

Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?

I believe you’re out of your mind

Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?