Revelation Ch. 12 Our Lady of the Apocalypse (Catholic Apocalypse Part 7)

revelation 12Dr. Taylor Marshall





Oct 21, 2016

In this “Catholic Apocalypse” commentary on the Book of Revelation, we study the most Marian section: Chapter 12. We examine the Mary as Ark of Covenant, look at Jeremiah in 2 Maccabees, learn about the fall of Lucifer and discover how Mary is the mother of all who give testimony to Jesus Christ. We also discuss how Mary is an icon of Eve, Ancient Israel, and the Catholic Church. Don’t miss this podcast!





