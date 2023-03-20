Why you can't connect to your gut instincts: you are full of shit! - Support your gut health

𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒔 𝒊𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒇𝒖𝒍𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒕?

One of the first things people tell you after detox is how much clarity they feel. When you eat living foods, you feel more alive, balanced & clear.

Surely you have heard of gut instincts?

They are automatic & they are connected to your “flight or fight” response. We all have this to help us know if there is danger, like a predator that you need to run away from, or fight.

Your gut can sense things way before your mind. You may experience sensations in the body, including increased heart rate, shaking, butterflies, sweats etc.

This safety sense is activated almost constantly in this day & age, with non-threatening worries like your phone running out of battery.

Being in this space ongoing isn't healthy, as it depletes you of adrenaline, increases cortisol & limits other functions of the body.

As much as your gut is not your intuition, it does play a key role. If your gut is not signaling how it should, nothing else will work.

𝐒𝐨 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐠𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞?

An ideal gut microbiome would indicate that your stress levels are low, you have accurate hunger signals, you feel energized & don't suffer from bloating or other digestive issues.

There are millions of cells in your digestive system, which communicate through the vagus nerve, back & forth with your brain. This is what gives it the name of the second brain.

If your gut is filled with crap (literally), you might have a foggy mind & find it difficult to make decisions.

You are more bacteria than you are human. So, ensuring that you have more healthy bacteria than unhealthy is essential; it’s all about balance. This is why antibiotics can be so damaging; they kill everything! However, taking bucket loads of probiotics isn’t the solution either.

Some of these nasty bugs are so intelligent, that they even give you a stomach ache when they are hungry. So, your cravings are most likely not your own. Hence why if you are literally full of shit you can’t trust your gut!

The beneficial bacteria, support everything from how you think, to regulating your immune health, metabolism, hormones & how you digest food.

There are many things you can do to support your gut, including eating local high fiber foods, moving your body, calming your nervous system, avoiding processed foods, adding herbs & ensuring the body is well hydrated.

If you have taken probiotics, eaten a lot of poor quality meats & suffer from IBS symptoms, it’s likely that your gut will not be balanced.

