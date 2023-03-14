BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The modern Chinese history includes three generations of Chinese. Mao the first generation led China into a disaster. The the 40's and 50's is a warped generation and they are in control of China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
1 view • 03/14/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bdxdza3c2

2023.03.13 The modern Chinese history includes three generations of Chinese. Mao the first generation led China into a disaster. The generation born in the 40's and 50's is a warped generation and they are in control of China right now. The greed and the selfish egoism of the US will cost them greatly, but in the end the US will become the No.1 world leader again, but they will no longer have the same power and influence they once had.

近代以来，中国就是三代人，第一代毛泽东这些人把中国置入了灾难中，现在统治中国的40后、50后习近平这代变态的人是最可怕的。中共2000年拿到奥运会主办权的时候，就开始全面地准备和西方一战。最终美国一定还成为世界第一强国，但它再也没有以前的影响力了。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
