Personification of the Holy Spirit: A Sermon And chatgpt discussion

I had some questions after listening to a sermon this past week. So I took my questions and asked chatgpt for some answers. It always amazes me that Pators are always willing to tell their congregation about God. But totally unwilling to actually sit down and discuss views others may have. I look at religion as a dictatorship. They dictate and the congregation has no opportunity to question. Is it any wonder we live in a world of censorship?