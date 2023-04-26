PROPERTY - owning or being?

https://danhappel.com/the-future-of-private-property/American small farmers, ranchers and natural resource producers are targeted for elimination with virtually all public and much private land in the Western US becoming wilderness under Agenda 21/2030 and “Green New Deal” schemes.

Those who can't own property, are property.

A total understanding of what constitutes private property is so much more complex than most people realize; your labor, land ownership, personal belongings, your physical body, the freedom to reason and create, the right to express the opinions and ideas that come from your mind, are all forms of private property that must be defended at all cost.

Join us for a discussion about the future of private property and how government overreach into the lives of rural Americans has already transformed our nation and our culture into something quite unrecognizable to historical America……and what we can do to stop them from achieving their utopian goal of fundamental and total transformation”.

Guest: Nathan Descheemaeker and his family raise registered feeder calves in Central Montana. Descheemaeker is a Senior Research Associate and Policy Analyst specializing in federal and local government administrative procedures, land and natural resource policymaking, local governmental relations, and program management.