From a heart attack in 2019 to near peak health now - The changes I made that WORKED...

From a heart attack in February 2019, just 4 years ago to achieving perhaps the best physical condition in my life (or at least in the past 45 years.) All this while living in my 5th wheel RV (camper) as a traveler.





Here's my story about making some MAJOR changes in my life - JUST over the past few months and I have SIGNIFICANT results to share.





Why am I sharing changes in MY health? Well, perhaps a few of you care - but - MANY may find that the health challenges I've faced are the VERY SAME that YOU have faced.





In short, I sought insights and advice, took action, and the results speak for themselves! YOU can do it too when you see what I've done.





I also update you on this winters SKIING, the IKON pass and much more that is RV related. Incidentally... I'm skiing better than I EVER have in my entire life - now at the young age of 64.





In my video, and on my post, I talk about metabolic syndrome, obesity, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and overall dietary improvements. The picture for ALL of which can change QUICKLY and without a staggeringly difficult diet.





