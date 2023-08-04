BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clawfinger: The Birth of Rap Metal | Drum Covers | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
17 views • 08/04/2023

Drive down memory lane blasting Clawfinger on your car radio. A few stops on the way for a drum cover or ten. An evening with metal and philosophy, in the Listening Booth.


___________________


➤ 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗡 🠺 https://adamsden.webflow.io

➤ All socials and media 🠺 https://linktr.ee/adamsden


Support the Den for as little as $1/month:

➤ Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden

➤ SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden


___________________


MUSIC

All songs by Clawfinger.


EVENTS feat. Clawfinger

🠺 Hellsinki Metal Festival (Aug 11, 2023): https://www.hellsinkimetalfestival.fi

🠺 Reload-Festival (Aug 17, 2023): https://www.reload-festival.de

🠺 Full Metal Cruise 2023 (Sep 15-24, 2023): https://www.full-metal-cruise.com/en/


___________________


Copyright Disclaimer:


All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


#AdamsDen #Clawfinger #Music

podcastentertainmentmusicrockphilosophyfunmetal1990salbumbooksgrammysrock band90s90s rocknu metal90s musicadamsdenlistening boothozzy osborneclawfingerrapmetalrap metal90s metal
