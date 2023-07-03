Culture War | Guests: Matt and Joy Thayer | Spero Pictures | Storytelling | Sound of Freedom | Human Trafficking | Jim Caviezel | Tim Ballard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, we are joined by the incredibly talented husband and wife team, Matt and Joy Thayer of Spero Pictures. Their company, Spero Pictures, started as a project in their basement and has now turned into a production company that has spanned the globe. They have produced films and documentaries such as The Trump I Know, Unplanned and Reawaken and are currently promoting Sound of Freedom. They explain that standing up for truth in this culture war is not really swimming upstream when you’re empowered by God to follow His call on your life.
Sponsors:
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first
order.
www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
Links:
www.momsonamission.net
Rumble: www.sperorumble.com
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@speropictures
Instagram: @_speropictures_
Twitter: @speropictures
LIBERTY (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO): https://www.rumble.com/v2s97ba-lauren-kellie-liberty-official-music-video.html
RE:AWAKENING ep01: https://www.reawakeningseries.com
THE GLITCH: https://www.theglitchseries.com
SOUND OF FREEDOM: www.angel.com/jim
THE TRUMP I KNOW: https:/www.amzn.to/3JCnRCK
[S]ELECTION CODE: https://www.rumble.com/v1jtjo9-selection-code-full-film.html