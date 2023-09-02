Alexa says there will not be a 2024 election

Now do I believe everything Alexa says? No. Do I think they will try to not hold the fake election? Very likely. We don't elect anyone anyway. They proved that in 2020. Trump is not going to save anything but his own ass. He is in on it and has been from the start.

Alexa says there will be no 2024 election, because the War Powers Act of 1973 will be invoked

The question is will the people put up with no elections. The answer to that question I believe is yes. After all we don't care how many of our children that they kill. Why would we give a damn about electing who gets to kill us?

