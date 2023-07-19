Hiroshima Today - Why isn’t Hiroshima a Nuclear Wasteland? - Kyle Hill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On August 6th, 1945, the people of Hiroshima, Japan became some of the only humans to ever witness firsthand the awesome and terrible power of an atom split for offensive purposes. Today, the city is a thriving metropolis. Why isn’t it radioactive? Why isn’t it abandoned like Chernobyl? This [HALF-LIFE HISTORY] travels to Japan to explain why.
0:00 Intro
1:09 "BOMBS: Special"
7:45 Fallout
9:39 Hiroshima vs Chernobyl
10:37 Hiroshima today
July 13, 2023 PEACE MEMORIAL PARK - HIROSHIMA