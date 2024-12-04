🪫 Biden with Low Battery

The following description from Fox News:

US President Joe Biden was in an economic meeting during his trip to Angola on Wednesday and appeared to fall asleep as officials were speaking. Biden on his visit to sub-Saharan Africa pledged another $600 million for a cross-continent rail corridor project telling regional leaders that “Africa has been left behind for much too long. But not anymore. Africa is the future.” Biden used the third and final day of his visit to Angola to showcase the Lobito Corridor railway, where the U.S. and allies are investing heavily to refurbish 800 miles of train lines in Zambia, Congo and Angola. The project aims to advance the U.S. presence in a region rich in cobalt, copper and other critical minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles, electronic devices and clean energy technologies. By the end of the decade, the rail line could even go a long way toward linking southern Africa’s west and east coasts.