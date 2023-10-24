BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn 'If THIS goes wrong, we are at World War III'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
176 views • 10/24/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 23, 2023


China is stationing 6 warships in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy is increasing its presence in the area, and Iran might have a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is allegedly trying to delay Israel's ground invasion, reportedly to free more hostages. But Glenn believes there may be other motives. Glenn reviews the latest updates as the war appears to escalate even further and warns that we're entering dangerous waters: "If this goes wrong, we are at World War III."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkzRuE7cAy0

Keywords
iranusisraelchinamiddle eastwarnavywarshipsglenn beckgazahamasdangerworld war iiihostagesnuclear weaponbiden administrationground invasion
