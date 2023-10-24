Glenn 'If THIS goes wrong, we are at World War III'

Glenn Beck





Oct 23, 2023





China is stationing 6 warships in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy is increasing its presence in the area, and Iran might have a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is allegedly trying to delay Israel's ground invasion, reportedly to free more hostages. But Glenn believes there may be other motives. Glenn reviews the latest updates as the war appears to escalate even further and warns that we're entering dangerous waters: "If this goes wrong, we are at World War III."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkzRuE7cAy0