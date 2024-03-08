A Maximalist Policy Of No Return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Not Managed Decline: It’s Pedal To The Metal
* President Trump had this job before — and we had 3 years of peace and prosperity.
* Then we got hit with the ’rona bioweapon.
* Orwellian-named spending bills are driving up deficits and prices, and enslaving us with debt.
* BRICS nations are de-dollarizing because they can do the math.
* Got bullion?
