Why I Never Take Pills, Pastes, Or Oral Suspension Forms Of Anti-Parasitic MEDS!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
2
299 views • 6 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Anti Parasitic Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why I Never Take Pills, Pastes, Or Oral Suspension Forms Of Anti-Parasitic MEDS!


I have uploaded many videos educating people on a broad spectrum of anti-parasitic medications such as Albendazole, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, Itraconazole, Tinidazole, Triclabendazole, Pyrantel Pamoate, Nitazoxanide and Ivermectin and how to use them safely and correctly to treat parasitic infections.


One thing I need to make you aware of when you are considering buying and ingesting any of this is "Why I Never Take Pills, Pastes, Or Oral Suspension Forms Of Anti-Parasitic MEDS!" and why you should not at all and the ideal alternative forms of this anti-parasitic medication that I only ever recommend to my clients and use with myself.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno




fenbendazoleivermectinmebendazolenitazoxanidealbendazoleanti parasitic medicationsanti parasitic medstriclabendazoletinidazoleanthelmintic medicationitraconazolewhy i never take pillspastesor oral suspension forms of anti parasitic medsanthelmintic medspyrantel pamoatetoxic medicationimpure medication
