Migrant Influx & Digital ID Dino initially thought mass immigration into Canada (and the U.S.) was about gaining votes for liberal parties. But you pointed out that elections are already “fixed,” so importing voters doesn’t really matter. Instead, you argued the real goal is to use migration chaos as a pretext to usher in digital ID systems. The logic: once people feel overwhelmed by uncontrolled migration, they’ll beg for tighter controls—fingerprints, cards, and tracking—to separate “legitimate citizens” from outsiders. Hidden Tracking Technology You described patents for interwoven tracking tech in ID plastics, as small as grains of sand, embedded invisibly. Even “Real ID” cards that are marketed as simple scannable IDs may already contain hidden tracking chips. Dino supported this, recalling other examples like hidden yellow toner dots in printers or toxins in receipts. Everyday Products & Hidden Dangers You both talked about toxins and tracking through common consumer goods: Receipts (toxic chemicals seeping into skin). Crocs shoes (plastic toxins absorbed when feet sweat). Even nachos—Dino mentioned viral microscope footage supposedly showing tiny living things on chips. Venezuela & Rigged Elections You argued Venezuela’s election of Maduro was actually legitimate, and that the Western media/CIA tried to manufacture a fake president (Juan Guaidó) who never even ran. You compared this to how Canada is sliding toward a Venezuela-like collapse, but in Venezuela at least people still have the freedom to open shops without endless permits. Portugal, Brazil & Immigration Pushback You mentioned the rise of Portugal’s Chega Party, which is pressing for deportations and mandating immigrants learn Portuguese within three years. You emphasized Portuguese as a global language, spoken across South America and Africa, making it essential. Food & Health Abroad You noted how living in the Philippines and Portugal allowed you to lose weight quickly while eating a lot—because the food there lacks North America’s chemicals. You even shared that KFC Philippines rewarded your positive reviews with a $200 gift card, which in the Philippines could stretch for months. Broader Theme The whole conversation circled back to: Corruption and lies everywhere (media, government, corporations). The push toward digital surveillance, justified through chaos (migration, security, health). The West’s decline, contrasted with freedoms you observed in places like Venezuela, Portugal, and the Philippines.