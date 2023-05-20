If I Ruled the World: Imagine That

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a fun mental experiment where someone can imagine how they might wield them power of being in control.
If you find value in these videos, please donate:
Visit the website, SIMPLY-SOBER.COM, browse books on all Amazon formats, and donate on Stripe.
OR
https://gpay.app.goo.gl/yb5hmQ
OR
paypal.me/simplysober