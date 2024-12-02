Macron Tours Notre Dame Cathedral: Rises From The Ashes. Pope Meets w/ Blinken. Microsoft SundayRest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notre-Dame Shines, and World Gets a Sneak Peek, on Macron’s Televised Tour. “You’ve achieved what was said to be impossible,” the French president told workers at the Paris monument, which will reopen after the 2019 fire. The world got its first glimpse on Friday of the newly renovated Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
President Emmanuel Macron of France took viewers on a live televised tour of the cathedral's dazzlingly clean interior and rebuilt roofing, five years after a devastating fire that was followed by a colossal reconstruction effort.
“I believe you are seeing the cathedral like it has never been seen before,” Philippe Jost, the head of the reconstruction task force, told Mr. Macron.
Notre Dame reopening offers ‘shock of hope’, says Emmanuel Macron
French president tours medieval cathedral in Paris to view restoration after devastating 2019 fire
Notre Dame rises from the ashes: Macron unveils cathedral’s triumphant comeback from 2019 inferno
Pope Francis confirms plans to visit Turkey for historic Nicaea council anniversary
Pope Francis urges Church to welcome cohabiting couples and divorced individuals
He emphasized that 'The Church must welcome everyone, everyone, do not forget this word.'
Antony Blinken Meets Pope Francis Amid Global Turmoil: A Push for Peace and Humanitarian Action. Antony Blinken Meets Pope Francis Amid Global Turmoil: A Push for Peace and Humanitarian Action | ZENIT - English
Is Anyone Listening to Pope Francis’ Call for Interreligious Dialogue? Kazakhstan Is
The Holy Father’s vision of global solidarity and interreligious fraternity has found a foothold in this predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation.
Pope’s jubilee visit to Turkey to advance political, ecumenical agenda
Pope Francis set to visit Turkey for Council of Nicaea anniversary in 2025, ANSA reports
After Vatican visit, Blinken praises Pope Francis's work on LGBTQ rights
Microsoft Network (MSN) Promotes Sunday as the Day of Worship, Community Relations and Eucharistic Celebration
