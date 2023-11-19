PRB Ministry Bible Conference #8;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In John chapter 4 the woman at the well struggled with her sins and failures, Jesus allowed her to face the need for a savior. Jesus Christ does not ignore sins and evil. HE came to cleanse us from that lifestyle and bring us into HIS truth, being washed with the WORD at salvation and going forward with intimacy in HIM.