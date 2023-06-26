InfoWars - Former Nuclear Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter, Predicts Ukrainians May Trigger a Chernobyl 2.0 False Flag - 6-25-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector, joins Alex Jones to discuss the big picture implications of recent developments in the Russia/Ukraine war. Will they trigger Chernobyl 2.0 to overcome the Russians? Tune in to find out! You can find Scott and his work at www.scottritterextra.com
