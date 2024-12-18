Ellen White, William Foy: Visions Of The Dark Day, Mark of The Beast, Time of Trouble, Second Coming

Ellen White and William Foy each had visions of the Dark Day and the prophetic events connected to it. Prophetic events like the Mark of the Beast, the Sunday Law, the Shaking, The Time of Trouble, and the Second coming of Jesus. Ellen White writes about the coming Dark Day, the Loud Cry, and the Latter Rain in the book Early Writings in the chapter entitled, "The Shaking". William Foy had a vision during the Midnight Cry about the Dark Day, Separation of the righteous and wicked, and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Seventh Day Adventists worldwide need to understand Bible Prophecy so they can have true experience in the three angels message and give the Loud Cry.





The Fourth Angel's Message: Prophesying More Than The Sunday Law

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L2aYPKIgWU&list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T





Isaac Olatunji: Apostasy At Stateline SDA. Contradicting The Bible And Ellen White https://www.youtube.com/live/bvBqQ_3sKDQ





When God Makes a Graven Image. Visiting Iniquity In Present Truth. Greatest SDA Apostasy Pt 3 https://www.youtube.com/live/1nm_N4Zar7g





War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc





Sprinklings Of The Rain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2BI4FLawIU&list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1kOKWuQuA_n6rsQtE5w-J2





Judgment Of The Living Has Begun https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC_be7OpUuQ&list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2





Ellen White prophesied NEW LIGHT FROM ELIJAH (A PERSON)





The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





------------

A.T. Jones





Brethren, the truth of God needs no apology. The man who preaches the truth of God needs no apology. The truth of God WANTS YOUR FAITH; that is what it wants. All that the truth of God needs is that you and I shall BELIEVE IT and RECEIVE IT into our HEARTS and STAND BY IT in the face of ALL the ATTACKS that can be made upon it and LET IT BE KNOWN that YOU DO STAND BY the MESSENGERS WHOM GOD SENDS to PREACH, not because they are certain men, but BECAUSE GOD SENDS THEM WITH A MESSAGE. GCB/GCDB 1893, page 185.4





That, however, is but a sample. There will be THINGS TO COME that will be MORE SURPRISING than that was to those at Minneapolis, MORE SURPRISING THAN ANYTHING WE HAVE YET SEEN. And, brethren, WE WILL BE REQUIRED to RECEIVE and PREACH THAT TRUTH. But unless you and I have every fiber of that spirit rooted out of our hearts, we will TREAT THAT MESSAGE AND THE MESSENGER by WHOM IT IS SENT, as God has declared we have treated this other message. GCB/GCDB 1893, page 185.5

———-

“And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall PROPHESY, your old men shall dream DREAMS, your young men shall see VISIONS!” GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.3

Thank the Lord, he is NOT GOING TO BE CONTENT much longer with ONE PROPHET! HE WILL HAVE MORE. He has done a wonderful work with one. And having done such a great work with one, what in the world will he do when he gets a LOT OF THEM? GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.4

“And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my Spirit. And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke. The SUN shall be TURNED INTO DARKNESS, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered: for in Mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the Lord hath said, and in the remnant whom the Lord shall call.” GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.5





DarkDay.us





