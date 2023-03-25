© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The New Rulers of the World" 2014 ... John Pilger highlights genocide
& slavery crimes in Indonesia, facilitated by the World Bank,
International Monetary Fund, UK & USA.
Now in 2023, it's apparent agents groomed as 'Young Global Leaders' were installed in Governments targeted by members of the World Economic Forum to benefit their Globalist agenda. This video explains how the globalist agenda operates, and how it takes over multiple countries worldwide.