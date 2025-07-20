2025 07 20 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a good podcast on what’s going on in the war. Q&A with Michael Yon https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/michael-yon-live-floods-weather-modifications
Glenn Meders Online Privacy FREE webinar July 23rd, 7pm CST https://event.webinarjam.com/register/291/n0vr3s31
Doc Wil Spencers PFAS destruction in soils and humans Q&A meeting on Thursday July 30 from 7 to 9pm CST (direct zoom link, no email sign up necessary) this is the link for teh July 31st zoom meeting with Doc Wil 7 to 9 pm CST https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061809310
Sarah Westall on longevity. I forgot to mention this, it’s also some good info. I’m going to get a sample of this and try it out. The ingredients look great.