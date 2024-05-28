NBA LEGEND KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REST IN PEACE, BILL WALTON.
###
"Bill Walton wasn't having any of that Nick Rolovich got fired bullshit. #collegegameday"
https://x.com/MrScavellz/status/1451945029925224455
###
"Bill Walton reminds ‘GameDay’ viewers about the Conference of Champions"
Oct. 23, 2021 11:58 AM PT
https://www.latimesDOTcom/sports/ucla/story/2021-10-23/bill-walton-espn-gameday-viewers-conference-of-champions-reminder
Fired Washington State coach Nick Rolovich received some unsolicited advice — “Get a vaccination,” Walton said — and ESPN analyst Lee Corso got a kiss on the head.
###
Remembering UCLA and NBA legend Bill Walton
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=SwkLJUkAwL4
###
Download:
https://zb10-7gsop1v78.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/8oE0zcyY1doE.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/8oE0zcyY1doE_640x360.jpg
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.