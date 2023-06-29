5 Children & 1 Faith | Catholic Farmer Ross McKnight Defies LGBT Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
June 28, 2023
Farmer Ross McKnight, owner of Backwater Foie Gras in Bush, Louisiana, has been targeted and had his business 'canceled' for posting his Catholic beliefs on Instagram in defiance of the LGBT agenda. McKnight recognizes that the strong and insidious pro-LGBT push to normalize transgender ideology and make June the month of so-called gay PRIDE is an attack on life and family—the foundational building blocks of society—and ultimately the Catholic faith itself. Watch now as LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen discusses with McKnight the pushback he has received, the opportunity to sacrifice for the Gospel of Life while confronting the LGBT agenda, and the need to reclaim the month of June for the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wuwzl-5-children-and-1-faith-catholic-farmer-ross-mcknight-defies-lgbt-agenda.html