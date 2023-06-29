BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5 Children & 1 Faith | Catholic Farmer Ross McKnight Defies LGBT Agenda
12 views • 06/29/2023

John-Henry Westen

June 28, 2023

Farmer Ross McKnight, owner of Backwater Foie Gras in Bush, Louisiana, has been targeted and had his business 'canceled' for posting his Catholic beliefs on Instagram in defiance of the LGBT agenda. McKnight recognizes that the strong and insidious pro-LGBT push to normalize transgender ideology and make June the month of so-called gay PRIDE is an attack on life and family—the foundational building blocks of society—and ultimately the Catholic faith itself. Watch now as LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen discusses with McKnight the pushback he has received, the opportunity to sacrifice for the Gospel of Life while confronting the LGBT agenda, and the need to reclaim the month of June for the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wuwzl-5-children-and-1-faith-catholic-farmer-ross-mcknight-defies-lgbt-agenda.html

Keywords
childrenpridefirst amendmentinstagramfaithbushlgbtjunefreedom of speechtransgenderlouisianatransfarmerjohn-henry westenattack on familysacred heart of jesusross mcknightbackwater foie grasbusiness canceledposting beliefsattack on life
