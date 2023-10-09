BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Light Body
Tim Doyle & The Golden Ones
Tim Doyle & The Golden Ones
13 views • 10/09/2023

The Purpose of the Light Body and the many aspects of the 3rd Chakra.

Try this Guided Meditation by Tim Doyle for healing the Light Body by removing unhealthy thoughts and feelings created by life experiences. Download includes a guided audio meditation and the PDF book (provides instructions on preparing for the meditation).

https://thepathtooneness.com/product/healing-the-light-body/




meditationyogaascensionspiritualitykundalini5th dimensionchakraslight body
