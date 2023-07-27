Jacob Rothschild Says Covid Was a Distraction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rothschild, “The phenomenon change that’s come about in the last 2-3 years is there isn’t a child over the age of 6 who’s not deeply concerned about climate change — Covid is a distraction, not more than a distraction, it’s a distraction”.
Nothing to see here, just slipping up and admitting to crimes against humanity. Covid 19 was a distraction, it was a PLANdemic.
They’re plan all along was the climate change agenda. It’s a scam to bring about the Great Reset, New World Order & the Central Bank Digital Currency.
Source https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=271375