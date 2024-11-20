Feeling trapped, Bible Study

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Are you Trapped?

In this message, Brother Larry emphasizes the importance of being alert and vigilant as believers in Christ. He likens the spiritual battle to living in a jungle, where Satan roams like a roaring lion, seeking to devour the unsuspecting. To succeed as Christians, it is essential to be aware of the temptations that come from the world, the flesh, and pride.

Larry references several scriptures to underscore his points:

• Matthew 24:42: "Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come."

• 1 Peter 5:8: "Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour."

• 1 Timothy 3:2: Leaders must be vigilant and blameless, overseeing their spiritual lives and those of their families.

Larry highlights the necessity of guarding the entry points to our souls, specifically our minds, experiences (emotions), and will. He warns against overemphasizing any one area, such as knowledge without application, emotions without doctrine, or action without purpose.

The message stresses the significance of the Word of God as the primary tool for spiritual vigilance. Citing 2 Timothy 3:15, he explains that knowing the scriptures is crucial for wisdom and salvation. He urges believers to read and obey the Bible, warning against cherry-picking scripture to suit personal beliefs.

Larry shares passages from Proverbs 1 and Proverbs 2, emphasizing the importance of seeking wisdom and understanding from God. He concludes with a call to action, encouraging believers to cultivate a genuine desire for spiritual growth through prayer and scripture engagement, especially in light of upcoming (note, this was recorded earlier) national elections that require discernment rooted in biblical principles.



