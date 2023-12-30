Freedom Project In Florida - Chapter 1: The Search For Land

I will operate with complete honesty and transparency to the best of my ability in this shared pursuit. It's worth noting our main principle is Natural Living, and we must uphold simple not-complex principled transactions in making this happen; we want to be sure on what we are doing. Feel free to contact me, if you want to help this project in any way. I will provide more updates as we go. If anyone wants documents proving the process of the 508 organization or my brochure on the project, be sure to let me know.

To Contact Me: https://theliberator.us/contact

-

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao

Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#permaculture #changetheworld #change #savetheworld #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration