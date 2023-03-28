BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 SHIN
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
12 followers
13 views • 03/28/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 161 SHIN. Princes persecute me without a cause, But my heart stands in awe of Your word.

162 I rejoice at Your word As one who finds great treasure.

163 I hate and abhor lying, But I love Your law.

164 Seven times a day I praise You, Because of Your righteous judgments.

165 Great peace have those who love Your law, And nothing causes them to stumble.

166 LORD, I hope for Your salvation, And I do Your commandments.

167 My soul keeps Your testimonies, And I love them exceedingly.

168 I keep Your precepts and Your testimonies, For all my ways are before You.

(Ps. 119:161-168 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
