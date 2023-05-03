Why do "Progressives" + Leftists Hate Jews + America? It's the SAME Reason

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Alan Dershowitz, formally of Harvard University, asked why the radical left, the progressives, or so antisemitic. The truth is, that Jewish people should rank higher on the totem pole victim hood than anyone including blacks, and the fact that they are so successful in America, destroys the communist, socialist narrative that is impossible to succeed but by dint of birth.#merit #america #alandershowitz #woke #antisemites #progressives
