BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REWRITING HISTORY ₪ NEA ERASES JEWS FROM THE HOLOCAUST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 1 month ago

America's largest teachers' union, which advocated for closing classrooms and masking students during the COVID pandemic, has altered its 2025 educator's guide. The National Education Association is no longer teaching American children that the Nazis killed 6 million Jews. Young Voices contributor Garion Finkel contends the NEA is advising teachers to say that "Hitler and his accomplices exterminated 'minority groups.'" And what is the NEA's revisionist view of the formation of the modern State of Israel? Finkel explains.


CBN News. Because Truth Matters™


Download the free CBN News App: http://cbnnews.com/app


SUBSCRIBE to the CBN News Channel for more:

http://youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline/?sub_confirmation=1


SUBSCRIBE to the QuickStart Newsletter by visiting quickstart.news


SUBSCRIBE to the Quickstart Podcast. New episodes every morning at 7am: cbn.com/cbnnews/quickstart


What's coming up next? Have a look at our program guide: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.cbn.com%2Fcbnnews%2Fnewschann&redir_token=3Xja-7LE5ZQebEu1fn-B5ib34tN8MTU3OTg4MjMzMkAxNTc5Nzk1OTMy&v=P0mHVeNNfDw&event=video_description


CBN features 24-hour TV news from a Christian perspective. The CBN News Channel provides independent news programming to an underserved audience to enlighten, entertain and inspire Christians around the world. Comments below do not necessarily reflect the views of CBN.


Share this live feed with your friends and family:

https://www.youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline


Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbnnews/

Like us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBNNews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbnnews/


Contact News Editors: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww1.cbn.com%2Fcontact%2Fcontact-&redir_token=3Xja-7LE5ZQebEu1fn-B5ib34tN8MTU3OTg4MjMzMkAxNTc5Nzk1OTMy&v=P0mHVeNNfDw&event=video_description


Questions about other CBN programs: Visit WatchCBNNews.com or call (888) 700-7000.


Questions about supporting CBN News? Visit JoinCBNNews.com or call (888) 700-7000 for more information.


Questions about Helping the Home Front? Call: 800-700-7000

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww1.cbn.com%2F700club%2Fhelping-&redir_token=3Xja-7LE5ZQebEu1fn-B5ib34tN8MTU3OTg4MjMzMkAxNTc5Nzk1OTMy&v=P0mHVeNNfDw&event=video_description


#breakingnews #politicalnews #christiannews #christian #christianity #church #breakingnews #cbnnews


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzbTzuIbs8E

Keywords
jewsholocaustrewriting historynea2025 educators guide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy