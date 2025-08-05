REWRITING HISTORY ₪ NEA ERASES JEWS FROM THE HOLOCAUST

America's largest teachers' union, which advocated for closing classrooms and masking students during the COVID pandemic, has altered its 2025 educator's guide. The National Education Association is no longer teaching American children that the Nazis killed 6 million Jews. Young Voices contributor Garion Finkel contends the NEA is advising teachers to say that "Hitler and his accomplices exterminated 'minority groups.'" And what is the NEA's revisionist view of the formation of the modern State of Israel? Finkel explains.





