Dr. Gerard Waters | Every Single Dr & Nurse Had an Obligation to Stand Up!

Dr. Gerry has been a GP in Celbridge, Ireland for 40 years which is 15 minutes out of Dublin. In that time he treated each and every patient with care and duty for his neighbours and countrymen. Along came the government hoax that meant he was no longer supposed to treat his patients like people, but to follow some murderous guidance that left people alone, scared and sick.

Dr. Gerry spoke up early and often because he knew it was the right thing to do, but the health agencies ignored his many years of experience and critical thinking because they had a plan. Even his colleagues wanted to save themselves and continued to follow with their eyes shut. It was easy money to follow these government guidelines and look the other way, but to Dr. Gerry Waters the price was too dear!

