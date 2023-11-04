BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Craig Mokhiber on UN's failures in Palestine and why he quit 4 November 2023 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
52 views • 11/04/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Peoples Dispatch at:-

https://youtu.be/xvm0HYvPJu4?si=ha6HIF9eauhj0Dvt

Senior UN Human Rights official Craig Mokhiber recently resigned over the organization's failure to address the brutal genocide in Gaza and Israel's apartheid policies against Palestinians. In this interview with Vijay Prashad, he talks about how the UN failed the people of Palestine over the decades and how the UN moved away from the principled norms-based approach rooted in international law when it came to the question of Palestine. Mokhiber explains the role played by countries such as the United States in this shift. He also says that hope lies in the massive demonstrations that are taking place across the world in solidarity with the people of Palestine and against the Israeli genocide.


Keywords
jerusalemunisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinoslo accordsbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
