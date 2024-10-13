The World Held Hostage: Israel Threatens to Attack Iran’s Nuclear Program ☢️

Iran and Ayatollah Khamenei warn of an ‘unconventional response’ in case of a new Israeli attack while Israeli media is comparing Benjamin Netanyahu to ‘Winston Churchill’ of World War 2 and how he supposedly sees the reality in the region much better than Washington and Paris. The danger of an Israeli attack on Iran now looms over the world as this attack is claimed by Israeli media to be coming with or without American military assistance. If Israel operates in Iran alone and attacks very significant targets including Iran’s nuclear program, we will see the unleashing of the Great Tribulation warned about in the Gospels as Iran unleashes a swift and “unconventional” (i.e. nuclear) retaliation.





