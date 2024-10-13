BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World Held Hostage: Israel Threatens to Attack Iran’s Nuclear Program ☢️
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • 8 months ago

Iran and Ayatollah Khamenei warn of an ‘unconventional response’ in case of a new Israeli attack while Israeli media is comparing Benjamin Netanyahu to ‘Winston Churchill’ of World War 2 and how he supposedly sees the reality in the region much better than Washington and Paris. The danger of an Israeli attack on Iran now looms over the world as this attack is claimed by Israeli media to be coming with or without American military assistance. If Israel operates in Iran alone and attacks very significant targets including Iran’s nuclear program, we will see the unleashing of the Great Tribulation warned about in the Gospels as Iran unleashes a swift and “unconventional” (i.e. nuclear) retaliation.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

iranvladimir putinrussiaprophecyisraeltribulationbible prophecybenjamin netanyahurevelationprophecy updateabomination of desolationend times prophecybricsidfbook of daniel70 weeksend times signsdaniel 970th week of danielisraeli defense forces10 kingsbook of daniel explainediran israel warisrael iran warjeremiah 25 explained
