BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🧠 Schizophrenia: Managing Serious Mental Illness 🩺
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 12 months ago

🤔Did you know that serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia can't be prevented or cured. 😱

😉 But no need to worry about.

🤝 Join with Janet Hays who is a mental healthcare advocate and founder of the Healing Minds NOLA as she shares insights about the mental health illness specifically Schizophrenia.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/43uQzxZ

👩 She explains it’s true the mental illness like schizophrenia can't be prevented or cured but it can be successfully managed 🌟

🤗 She also shares useful insights regarding at what age Schizophrenia developed. 👀👨🏻

👥 Schizophrenia often begins in the late teens or early twenties, affecting young people with their whole lives ahead of them. 🌱👨🏻🧑👩

 💡 Discover how effective management can lead to longer, higher-quality lives for those living with this condition. ⏲ 💪

🔍 🤔Curious to learn more? Join us in raising awareness and support by clicking the link in our bio or description above. ☝ 📢

Keywords
mental illnessmental healthschizophrenia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy