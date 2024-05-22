🧠 Schizophrenia: Managing Serious Mental Illness 🩺

🤔Did you know that serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia can't be prevented or cured. 😱

😉 But no need to worry about.

🤝 Join with Janet Hays who is a mental healthcare advocate and founder of the Healing Minds NOLA as she shares insights about the mental health illness specifically Schizophrenia.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/43uQzxZ

👩 She explains it’s true the mental illness like schizophrenia can't be prevented or cured but it can be successfully managed 🌟

🤗 She also shares useful insights regarding at what age Schizophrenia developed. 👀👨🏻

👥 Schizophrenia often begins in the late teens or early twenties, affecting young people with their whole lives ahead of them. 🌱👨🏻🧑👩

💡 Discover how effective management can lead to longer, higher-quality lives for those living with this condition. ⏲ 💪

🔍 🤔Curious to learn more? Join us in raising awareness and support by clicking the link in our bio or description above. ☝ 📢