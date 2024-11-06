BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV TRIENNIAL PARASHA 002 B'resheet (Gen) 2:4-3:24
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
7 months ago

TRIENNIAL PARASHA 002 B'resheet (Gen) 2:4-3:24


Contents: Yehovah’s Shabbat rest. The creative act of Gen_1:27 explained. The Edenic covenant.

Characters: Yehovah, Adom, Havah

Conclusion: Man is a threefold being, body, soul and spirit. The real man is soul and spirit, conferred directly from Yah. The body, the outward casing, is dust and to dust it returns.


B’resheet (Gen) Chapter 2 has 7 separate sections

Section 1 V4-8 History

Section 2 V9 Tree of Life and Tree of Knowledge

Section 3 V10-14 The four rivers

Section 4 V15-17 Yehovah gives man “The Law”

Section 5 V18 A companion is needed

Section 6 V19-20 Adom given the job of naming the animals

Section 7 V21-25 Yehovah makes Havah



B’resheet (Gen) Chapter 3 has 8 separate sections

SECTION 1: The Conversation. V1-5

SECTION 2: The disobedient action. V6-7

SECTION 3: Sin causes a reaction. V8-10

SECTION 4: Terms for peace...legal discovery from the Judge. V11-13

SECTION 5: When you sin there is ramifications for your actions. V14-19

SECTION 6: Man gives title to his wife. V20

SECTION 7: The first sacrifice for sin was a perfect sacrifice. V21

SECTION 8: Removal from the Gan Eden: V22-24


 www.BGMCTV.com

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
