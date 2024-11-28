BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Kent Hovind—Creation or Chaos!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
6 months ago

November 28, 2024: My guest this week is Dr. Kent Hovind, sometimes known as Dr. Dino. He’s been a high-school science and math teacher and now teaches the science of creationism to believers and skeptics alike. He’s a passionate Christian and links rejection of the biblical creation story to the degrading policies being promoted by so many politicians today. Dr. Hovind has participated in hundreds of creation / evolution debates and welcomes discussion with other scientists who still support undirected macro-evolution as the source of all our wonderful and diverse species.

Find links to Dr. Hovind’s teachings at: https://www.drdino.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

biblegodheavencreationevolutionkent hovindcreatorjesussalvationearthbiblicaljusticemarxdarwinchp canadarod taylorpartyspecies6 dayschpcanadachp talkschristian heritagesix days
