© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Iron Wall Fence Surrounding Gaza - Did Hamas Breach It?CRUXhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdORKTQKwTA&t
Israel ‘Iron Wall’ On Gaza Border Has Cameras, Sensors & Radar But Can It Stop Hamas Tunnel Warfare?
Amnesty International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTPvFIV_KzA
How Surveillance Tech is Used to Oppress Palestinians Through Apartheid?