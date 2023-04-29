© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
Covidism: Contagious Deception – Part 1 - 4 - 3 1/2 HOURS
The movie is separated into 4 parts. Part 1 - "Gaming the Numbers" - carefully examines how authorities worldwide have been gaming the numbers regarding cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the alleged coronavirus. Part 1 also explains how health officials actively suppressed safe and effective treatments for Covid-19, while employing deadly protocols for hospital patients. Part 2 - "Lockdown Timeline" - focuses on the fascinating timeline of events, which led to the global Covid-19 response, and investigates whether or not the science on the lethality and infectivity of Sars-Cov-2 justified countermeasures such as lockdowns and mask-wearing. Part 3 - "Vaccine Frenzy" - is a deep dive into the topic of Covid-19 "vaccines," detailing the plethora of scientific evidence for their unsafe and ineffective nature, while exposing the deceptive tactics of manipulating the statistics. Part 4 - "The Great Reset Agenda" - puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, exposing the premeditated sinister political motivations behind the global Covid-19 response, and how it is intricately tied to a much larger agenda - The Great Reset.
Part 1 - Gaming the Numbers - 2023 Documentary
Part 2 - Lockdown Timeline - 2023 Documentary
Part 3 - Vaccine Frenzy - 2023 Documentary
Part 4 - The Great Reset Agenda - 2023 Documentary
Website: http://pacsteam.org
