Slovakia PM Robert Fico: "The probability of ending the conflict in Ukraine in a short time is very high"

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico:
"The probability of ending the conflict in Ukraine in a short time is very high.
This conflict will end and it will be necessary to establish relations with Russia and cooperate.
My position is very clear, and I quite openly declare that I want to restore normal, standard, economic, friendly relations with the Russian Federation after the end of the war," said Slovakian PM.