YEMEN - Another scene showing the American MQ-9 "Reaper" Drone that was Shot Down in Marib - fairly in one piece

Another scene showing the American MQ-9 "Reaper" Drone that was Shot Down in Marib,... and it is in good condition. (um... sort of good... Cynthia)



Exclusive to Bab al-Mandab Yemen Channel

I posted 2 other videos about this if you didn't see them yet, look through my videos. Cynthia.

Also from Bab al-Mandab Yemen, is the following:

⭕️Breaking News⭕️

"In victory for the plight of the Palestinian people and in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against the displaced in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip, and as part of expanding military operations in the fourth phase of escalation, the Yemeni Armed Forces' navy, drone air force, and missile forces executed six military operations by God's grace, as follows:

Three military operations in the Red Sea targeted the first vessel (LAAX), which was hit directly and sustained significant damage by God's grace. The second operation targeted the vessel (MOREA), and the third operation targeted the vessel (Sealady). These three operations were executed using multiple naval missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones, leading to direct hits, by God's grace.

The Armed Forces conducted two military operations targeting the American vessels (ALBA) and (Maersk HARTFORD) in the Arabian Sea. The targeting was carried out using multiple missiles and drones.

The sixth military operation targeted the vessel (MINERVA ANTONIA) in the Mediterranean Sea with multiple cruise missiles. All mentioned vessels were targeted for violating the ban on access to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, in light of the continuing Israeli crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, will not hesitate, by God's grace, to target all ships dealing with the Israeli entity in the announced area of operations, regardless of their destinations, as stated in previous announcements.

The Yemeni Armed Forces salute the brave Palestinian resistance in Gaza and all the free supporters in Lebanon and Iraq and affirm the continuation of military operations until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.

God suffices us, and He is the best disposer of affairs. He is the best protector and the best helper.

Long live Yemen, free, dignified, and independent.

Victory to Yemen and all the free of the nation.

Sanaa, 21 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1445 AH

Corresponding to May 29, 2024

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces







