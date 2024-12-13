© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warren Buffett, often celebrated as the "Oracle of Omaha," has stirred controversy with plans to donate $1 billion to what critics call "anti-American" causes and to fund the nebulous New World Order. Buffett's fortune was amassed through questionable means, including insider trading and schemes targeting the elderly. His philanthropy, while appearing benevolent, is accused of being self-serving, supporting initiatives that align with personal gains or controversial globalist agendas like depopulation. Instead of the revered financial guru, some argue that Buffett's legacy will be tarnished by these accusations, painting him not as a sage investor but as a sophisticated swindler whose charitable acts mask deeper, more sinister motives.
NebraskaJournalHerald.com
