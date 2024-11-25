BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Battle Sin and Temptation in Epic Game Designed to Build Faith and Character - Jai Roza
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
15 views • 6 months ago

Biblical wisdom and practical real-world application are two things we might hope to learn in Sunday school, but Jai Roza is bringing this critical knowledge to your home with a clever and faith-based board game. Jai is the creator of Eden’s Conflict, a strategy board game designed for people who enjoy a challenge, especially teens. The game is a step-by-step learning experience that imparts Biblical knowledge and allows players to engage in healthy competition while taking some lessons to heart about sin, temptation, and the realities of spiritual warfare. Jai’s inspiration is based on his real world experience of surviving suicidal intentions and New Age deception - and his triumph over such evils by turning to Jesus Christ and embracing the Bible.



TAKEAWAYS


Eden’s Conflict encourages scripture memorization: by reading promises aloud, players build their knowledge in God’s Word


Mission-driven design: game aims to empower players with tools from scripture to overcome life’s challenges and deepen their faith


Interactive fellowship: game is designed for 2-4 players, Eden’s Conflict fosters meaningful group discussions and community-building


Purpose-driven gameplay: Eden’s Conflict transforms spiritual warfare into an engaging and practical learning experience



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Eden’s Conflict video: https://bit.ly/3NSdmwu


🔗 CONNECT WITH EDEN’S CONFLICT

Website: https://www.edensconflict.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edensconflict/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edensconflict/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@edensconflict5453


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
deceptionbibleentertainmentfaithdevilnew ageboard gamecharacterepic gamesbiblical wisdomtina griffincounter culture mom showjai roza
