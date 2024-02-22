Nephilim appeared after the flood.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #51; Within Genesis chapter 14 we see the first war and its kings and kingdoms were agents of Satan and some may have been giants. There is a mention of the slaughter of a tribe of renegade Nephilim in this chapter. There are over a dozen scriptures throughout the Old Testament that highlight tribes of giants long after the great flood.