BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Red Cross Denied Access to Gaza…No Humanitarian Aid Allowed Says Israel
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
310 views • 10/12/2023

Israel has denied the Red Cross access to Gaza, leaving 2.5 million Palestinians trapped inside without food, water, electricity, or a means of escape. According to Reuters, Israel has stated that there will be no exceptions to its Gaza siege unless all its hostages are freed. This decision came after the Red Cross appealed for fuel to be allowed into the area to prevent overwhelmed hospitals from "turning into morgues." Israel's Energy Minister, Israel Katz, emphasized this stance, saying that "no electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home." The blockade of Gaza was initially announced by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who declared a “complete siege of the Gaza Strip,” cutting off essential supplies like electricity, food, fuel, and water. Gallant's justification for the stringent measures was evident in his statement, "We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly." 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/12/2023 


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians and watch more FULL shows like this exclusively on

https://www.FaithandValues.com
You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!
https://www.TruNewsGold.com
Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!
https://www.AmericanReserves.com
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.
https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!
https://tru.news/faucielf
Keywords
trunewsisraelgazaredcross
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy