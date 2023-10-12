Red Cross Denied Access to Gaza…No Humanitarian Aid Allowed Says Israel

Israel has denied the Red Cross access to Gaza, leaving 2.5 million Palestinians trapped inside without food, water, electricity, or a means of escape. According to Reuters, Israel has stated that there will be no exceptions to its Gaza siege unless all its hostages are freed. This decision came after the Red Cross appealed for fuel to be allowed into the area to prevent overwhelmed hospitals from "turning into morgues." Israel's Energy Minister, Israel Katz, emphasized this stance, saying that "no electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home." The blockade of Gaza was initially announced by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who declared a “complete siege of the Gaza Strip,” cutting off essential supplies like electricity, food, fuel, and water. Gallant's justification for the stringent measures was evident in his statement, "We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly."

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/12/2023





