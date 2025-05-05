Canada's Leaders United in Prayer | 59th National Prayer Breakfast Highlights - Re Air

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This powerful episode features highlights from Canada's **59th National Prayer Breakfast**, where political leaders from across party lines, Indigenous leaders, faith leaders, and citizens gathered in Ottawa to lift Canada in prayer.
In this episode:
• Experience excerpts from (former) *PM Justin Trudeau* and *Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre*
• Hear a heartfelt invocation from (former) *Speaker Greg Fergus*
• Witness a powerful prayer from *AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse*
• Learn about *Canada’s Christian heritage* engraved in Parliament
• Be inspired by Scriptures, hymns, and unity across political divides
🙏 Let’s continue to pray for our nation and its leaders.
