'Pretty clear' that if Joe Biden runs 'he's going to lose': Fmr. Bush advisor

The Biden campaign is trying to reassure donors that President Biden is still the best candidate to defeat former President Trump. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard, The Hill senior political correspondent Amie Parnes and former advisor to George W. Bush Mark McKinnon join Katy Tur to discuss the potential political impact of Biden continuing to run.
